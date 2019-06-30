Sports
Citta, Acuna lead Bristol to 8-5 win over Princeton
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Brendt Citta doubled and singled, driving in two runs as the Bristol Pirates topped the Princeton Rays 8-5 on Sunday.
Francisco Acuna doubled and singled with an RBI and a run for Bristol.
Down 2-0 in the second, Princeton grabbed the lead when Kevin Melendez hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Brett Wisely.
Trailing 5-4, the Pirates took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Aaron Shackelford scored on a wild pitch en route to the one-run lead.
The Pirates later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Jean Eusebio hit an RBI single and Daniel Rivero scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.
Enrique Santana (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Angel Felipe (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
Bristol hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.
Comments