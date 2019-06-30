Prato’s sacrifice fly leads Elizabethton over Greeneville in 10 innings

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Anthony Prato hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Elizabethton Twins to a 4-2 win over the Greeneville Reds on Sunday.

Charles Mack scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a hit batsman. Later in the inning, Elizabethton added insurance runs when Seth Gray scored on a wild pitch and Alex Isola hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the inning, Greeneville scored on a single by Robert Boselli that brought home Danielito Remy. However, the rally ended when Dylan Thomas got Garrett Wolforth to ground out to end the game.

Isola doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Nate Hadley (1-0) got the win in relief while Raul Wallace (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.