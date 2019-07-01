Mota, Kelkboom lead Lake County to 5-1 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Juan Mota tossed a two-hit complete game and Makesiondon Kelkboom tripled and singled, as the Lake County Captains topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Mota (2-5) allowed one run while striking out eight to get the win.

Lake County got on the board first in the third inning when Bo Naylor hit an RBI single and Jose Fermin hit a sacrifice fly.

West Michigan answered in the bottom of the frame when Clark Brinkman hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Captains later added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Hosea Nelson scored on a wild pitch, while Nelson and Miguel Jerez both drove in a run in the fifth.

Hugh Smith (0-4) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Lake County improved to 9-4 against West Michigan this season.