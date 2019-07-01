Allen, Barnes and Flaherty lead Columbus in win

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Greg Allen, Brandon Barnes and Ryan Flaherty each had three hits, as the Columbus Clippers beat the Toledo Mud Hens 12-2 on Monday.

Barnes homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Columbus started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Johnson and Flaherty hit RBI singles.

Columbus later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run second, when Flaherty hit an RBI single to help finish off the blowout.

Columbus left-hander Tanner Tully (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Funkhouser (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after allowing seven runs and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings.