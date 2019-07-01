Friedrichs, Ramirez lift Midland over Amarillo 5-1

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Tyler Ramirez had two hits and two RBI, and Kyle Friedrichs allowed just four hits over eight innings as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-1 on Monday.

Friedrichs (3-3) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Midland took the lead in the first when T. Ramirez hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Edwin Diaz.

After Midland added a run in the fifth on a single by T. Ramirez, the Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Edward Olivares hit a solo home run.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the seventh when Chase Calabuig drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Kevin Merrell.

Emmanuel Ramirez (6-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked one.