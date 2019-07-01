Pratto’s homer leads Wilmington to 9-4 win over Potomac

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Nick Pratto hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 9-4 win over the Potomac Nationals on Monday.

The home run by Pratto gave the Blue Rocks a 5-1 lead and capped a five-run inning for Wilmington. Earlier in the inning, Wilmington tied the game when Michael Gigliotti scored on an error and then took the lead when MJ Melendez hit an RBI double.

Following the big inning, the Nationals cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Aldrem Corredor hit a two-run double.

Brewer Hicklen doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for Wilmington.

Wilmington starter Kris Bubic (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Kyle Johnston (8-8) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.