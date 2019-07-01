Sharpe’s double leads Altoona to 5-4 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Chris Sharpe hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Monday.

The double by Sharpe, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Robbie Glendinning hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Beau Sulser (7-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Nelson (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Mitch Longo doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the RubberDucks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Altoona improved to 9-3 against Akron this season.