Sharpe’s double leads Altoona to 5-4 win over Akron
AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Chris Sharpe hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Monday.
The double by Sharpe, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Robbie Glendinning hit an RBI double later in the inning.
Beau Sulser (7-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Nelson (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
Mitch Longo doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the RubberDucks.
With the win, Altoona improved to 9-3 against Akron this season.
