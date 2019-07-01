Back-to-back homers by McKenna, Diaz fuel Bowie win

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Ryan McKenna and Yusniel Diaz connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Bowie Baysox to a 7-3 victory over Hartford Yard Goats on Monday.

McKenna hit a two-run shot before Diaz hit a solo shot that gave the Baysox a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 5-1, the Yard Goats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Chris Rabago hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Nevin.

The Baysox later tacked on two runs in the ninth when McKenna hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Diaz to secure the victory.

Diaz was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs in the win. T.J. Nichting homered and tripled, scoring two runs.

Bowie left-hander Alex Wells (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ben Meyer (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and five hits over two innings.

Several Yard Goats chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits.

With the win, Bowie improved to 7-3 against Hartford this season.