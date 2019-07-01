Dobnak, Diaz spur Pensacola to 1-0 win over Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Lewin Diaz doubled twice, and Randy Dobnak struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Mississippi Braves 1-0 on Monday.

Dobnak (4-0) allowed three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the third inning. After hitting a single, Alex Kirilloff advanced to second on a walk by Brian Schales and then scored on a double by Diaz.

Joey Wentz (4-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out nine and walked three.

The Braves were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Blue Wahoos' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.