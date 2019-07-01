Lipcius’ walk leads West Michigan to 5-1 win over Lake County

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Andre Lipcius drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 5-1 win over the Lake County Captains in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The walk by Lipcius started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Lipcius scored on a forceout.

Yaya Chentouf (2-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Luis Araujo (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Lake County won the first game 5-1.