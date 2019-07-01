Robinson’s single leads Corpus Christi to 3-1 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Chuckie Robinson hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 3-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Monday.

The single by Robinson scored Granden Goetzman and Ronnie Dawson and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the second, Frisco grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Andretty Cordero. Corpus Christi answered in the next half-inning when Dawson hit an RBI double, driving in Bryan De La Cruz.

Starter Brandon Bailey (3-2) got the win while Yoel Espinal (2-4) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.