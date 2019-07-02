PSG signs attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018 file photo, Sevilla's Pablo Sarabia points during their Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match against FC Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany. Paris Saint-Germain has signed attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla. PSG says on its Twitter account Sarabia signed a five-year contract. The 27-year-old Sarabia joins the French champion amid speculation star forward Neymar wants to return to Barcelona. AP Photo

Paris Saint-Germain has signed attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla.

PSG says on its Twitter account Sarabia signed a five-year contract. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Sarabia joins the French champion amid speculation star forward Neymar wants to return to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old Sarabia impressed in three seasons at Sevilla, though he has yet to be selected for Spain.

As a youth player at Real Madrid, he captained the national under-19 team to the European title in 2011. He was in the squad which was European champion at under-21 level two years later.