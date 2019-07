UConn to find out NCAA decision on men’s hoops violations

The University of Connecticut will find out what penalties it faces for violations of NCAA rules in its basketball program under former coach Kevin Ollie.

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions plan to release its report Tuesday at noon.

The NCAA sent the school a notice in September detailing allegations that included unethical conduct by Ollie, who it said provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars — Hall of Famer Ray Allen and San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay.

UConn announced in January that it was self-imposing penalties, including the loss of a scholarship for the 2019-20 season.

UConn fired Ollie in March of 2018. The school and Ollie are in arbitration regarding $10 million the school says he's not entitled to because the violations occurred under his watch.