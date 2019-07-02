O’Grady, VanMeter lead Louisville to 6-1 win over Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brian O'Grady hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and Josh VanMeter had three hits and two RBI as the Louisville Bats topped the Indianapolis Indians 6-1 on Tuesday.

The home run by O'Grady scored VanMeter and Aristides Aquino to give the Bats a 5-1 lead.

Louisville right-hander Tejay Antone (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alex McRae (5-5) took the tough loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and nine hits over six innings.

The eight extra-base hits for Louisville included a season-high seven doubles.