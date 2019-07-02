Isabel hits grand slam, leads Chattanooga over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Ibandel Isabel hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to an 8-6 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Isabel capped a five-run inning and gave the Lookouts an 8-3 lead after Michael Beltre hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Jumbo Shrimp cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Gabriel Guerrero hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Anfernee Seymour.

Aaron Fossas (4-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jacksonville starter Sixto Sanchez (3-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Billy Fleming homered and singled four times, scoring two runs for the Jumbo Shrimp. Seymour doubled and singled, driving in two runs.