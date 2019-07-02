Sports
Lee hits walk-off single in 13th, NW Arkansas beats Arkansas 9-8
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Khalil Lee hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 13th inning, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals topped the Arkansas Travelers 9-8 on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Naturals and a three-game winning streak for the Travelers.
Angelo Castellano scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by D.J. Burt and then went to third on a single by Lee.
The Travelers took an 8-7 lead in the top of the 13th when Joe DeCarlo scored on an error.
Grant Gavin (5-3) got the win in relief while Matt Tenuta (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.
For the Travelers, Donnie Walton tripled and singled three times, driving home three runs.
Despite the loss, Arkansas is 12-5 against NW Arkansas this season.
