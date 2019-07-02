Suarez, Avelino spur Sacramento to 11-2 win over Albuquerque

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Andrew Suarez tossed eight scoreless innings as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 11-2 on Tuesday.

Suarez (4-6) allowed one hit while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Sacramento started the scoring in the second inning when Aramis Garcia hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Avelino.

The River Cats later scored in three more innings to finish off the blowout, including four runs in the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Henry Ramos hit a two-run double, while Garcia hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Pat Dean (2-9) went five innings, allowing seven runs and 11 hits while striking out six in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Sacramento improved to 9-3 against Albuquerque this season.