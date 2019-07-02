AZL Indians Red beats AZL Giants Orange 10-6

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cesar Idrogo scored on a groundout in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 10-6 win over the AZL Giants Orange on Wednesday. With the loss, the AZL Giants Orange snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Idrogo scored on the play to give the AZL Indians Red a 7-6 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then stole third.

The AZL Indians Red later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Jean Montero hit an RBI single and Gaspar Palacio scored on a stolen base and Montero scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Idrogo singled three times, scoring three runs for AZL Indians Red.

Alec Wisely (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sam Wolff (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Marco Luciano homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the AZL Giants Orange.