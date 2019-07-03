McConnell’s single leads West Virginia to 4-3 win over Hickory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Charlie McConnell hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 4-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday.

The single by McConnell capped a three-run inning and gave the Power a 4-3 lead after Joseph Rosa hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the third, West Virginia grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by McConnell that scored Rosa. Hickory answered in the next half-inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Frainyer Chavez that scored Kole Enright.

West Virginia starter Josias De Los Santos (1-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tim Brennan (7-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and four hits over five innings.

Enright doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Crawdads.