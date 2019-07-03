Remillard’s single leads Winston-Salem over Down East in 10 innings

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Zach Remillard hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Winston-Salem Dash to a 2-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

Tyler Frost scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Will Kincanon (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cole Uvila (2-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.