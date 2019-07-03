Lloyd, Zunica lift Amarillo over Midland 4-1

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Brad Zunica homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Kyle Lloyd allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Midland RockHounds 4-1 on Wednesday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the RockHounds.

Lloyd (3-5) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Amarillo extended its lead when Zunica hit an RBI single, bringing home Taylor Kohlwey.

After Amarillo added a run in the seventh on a double by Hudson Potts, the RockHounds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Taylor Motter hit an RBI single, bringing home Mikey White.

The Sod Poodles tacked on another run in the eighth when Ivan Castillo hit an RBI single, bringing home Rodrigo Orozco.

Grant Holmes (3-2) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out six in the Texas League game.