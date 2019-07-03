Beasley, Urena lead Mobile to 2-0 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jhoan Urena homered and had three hits, and Jeremy Beasley didn't allow a hit in six innings as the Mobile BayBears topped the Biloxi Shuckers 2-0 on Wednesday.

Beasley (4-5) struck out six and walked two to get the win.

Mobile scored its runs when Brandon Sandoval hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and Urena hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Trey Supak (8-4) went six innings, allowing one run and six hits to take the tough loss in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Shuckers were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the BayBears' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Biloxi is 6-3 against Mobile this season.