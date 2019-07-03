Ibanez has 4 RBI, leads Nashville to 14-11 win over Okla. City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Andy Ibanez drove in four runs, while Christian Lopes and Eli White drove in four and three, respectively, as the Nashville Sounds beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 14-11 on Wednesday.

Ibanez homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Lopes homered, doubled and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.

Down 1-0 in the second, Okla. City grabbed the lead when Jon Kemmer and Shane Peterson hit solo home runs.

Nashville answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring 12 runs to take the lead for good. The Sounds sent 16 men to the plate as Ibanez hit a solo home run and Lopes hit a three-run home run en route to the 11-run lead.

The Sounds tacked on another run in the third when Lopes hit an RBI single, scoring Scott Heineman.

Nashville starter Wes Benjamin (4-5) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brock Stewart (2-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up 12 runs and 10 hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Peterson homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Dodgers.