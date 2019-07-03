Liput’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 3-2 win over Lake Elsinore

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Deacon Liput hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 3-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday. The Quakes swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Liput scored Jeter Downs to give the Quakes a 2-1 lead.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the third when Devin Mann hit an RBI single, scoring Marcus Chiu.

Lake Elsinore saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jalen Washington scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 3-2.

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Andre Jackson (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Patino (4-7) took the loss in the California League game after giving up two runs and one hit over two innings.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 15-6 against Lake Elsinore this season.