Draper leads Lake County to 4-1 win over Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Zach Draper threw six scoreless innings, leading the Lake County Captains over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a 4-1 win on Thursday.
Draper (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing four hits.
Up 1-0 in the fourth, Lake County added to its lead when Jonathan Engelmann hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Daniel Schneemann.
After Lake County added a run in the eighth on a double by Jose Fermin, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jawuan Harris scored on a forceout.
Sam Keating (3-5) went seven innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
