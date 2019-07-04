Isola’s homer leads Elizabethton to 6-2 win over Kingsport

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Alex Isola hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 6-2 win over the Kingsport Mets on Thursday.

The home run by Isola scored Matt Wallner to give the Twins a 2-1 lead.

The Mets tied the game in the fourth inning when Tanner Murphy hit an RBI single, bringing home Wilfred Astudillo.

The Twins took the lead for good in the sixth when Spencer Steer scored on a double play.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Ben Gross (2-0) got the win while Brendan Hardy (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.

Jhoander Saez doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Mets.