Munoz, Dickson lead the way for Durango

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Munoz doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Generales de Durango topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 5-4 on Friday.

O'Koyea Dickson homered and doubled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Durango.

Durango went up 5-2 in the sixth after Munoz scored on a wild pitch and Dickson scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Tigres cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ruben Sosa hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Durango southpaw Amilcar Gaxiola (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Marlon Arias (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.