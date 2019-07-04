Crawford, Gamboa and Schueller shut out Inland Empire, Rancho Cuca. wins 3-0

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Leo Crawford, Max Gamboa and Sven Schueller combined for a shutout as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 3-0 on Thursday.

Crawford (3-3) went 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing seven hits while striking out eight and walking one to get the win. Kyle Bradish (3-5) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the California League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

Rancho Cuca. scored its runs when Marcus Chiu hit a solo home run in the second inning and Starling Heredia hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

The 66ers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss. For the 66ers, Jordan Zimmerman singled three times. Michael Stefanic singled twice, also stealing a base. Inland Empire was held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Rancho Cuca. staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 13-4 against Inland Empire this season.