Tigers, streaking Castellanos set for matchup with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (46-41, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (28-54, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4, 4.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Tigers: Gregory Soto (0-2, 8.83 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit's Castellanos puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Red Sox.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tigers are 12-29 in home games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .363.

The Red Sox are 26-19 in road games. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .270 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .331. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 39 extra base hits and is batting .284. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 44 extra base hits and is batting .295. Devers has 18 hits and is batting .514 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .242 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .315 batting average, 7.58 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), JaCoby Jones: day-to-day (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).