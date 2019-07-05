Dinicola, Johnston lift Batavia over Auburn 4-1

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Harrison Dinicola doubled and singled as the Batavia Muckdogs beat the Auburn Doubledays 4-1 on Friday.

Troy Johnston doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for Batavia.

Auburn started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Jose Sanchez advanced to third on a hit batsman and then scored on a walk by Anthony Peroni.

After tying the game in the third, the Muckdogs took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Jack Strunc scored on a passed ball.

The Muckdogs later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Johnston hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Milton Smith II, while Dinicola hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Edison Suriel (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Auburn starter Pedro Gonzalez (0-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Batavia hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.

With the win, Batavia improved to 5-1 against Auburn this season.