Senger’s homer leads Columbia to 11-7 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Hayden Senger hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to an 11-7 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday.

The home run by Senger gave the Fireflies a 5-0 lead and capped a five-run inning for Columbia. Earlier in the inning, Mark Vientos hit a solo home run and Shervyen Newton hit an RBI single.

Trailing 9-5, the Crawdads cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Pedro Gonzalez hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt Whatley.

The Fireflies added to their lead in the ninth when Newton hit a two-run double.

Newton doubled and singled three times, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for Columbia.

Columbia right-hander Willy Taveras (5-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hans Crouse (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing seven runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Several Crawdads chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Ryan Anderson homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.