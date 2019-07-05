Santos, Ramirez lift Tabasco over Laguna 6-2

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Roel Santos doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Olmecas de Tabasco topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 6-2 on Friday.

Ramon R Ramirez singled four times with a run and an RBI for Tabasco.

Tabasco started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Ramirez advanced to second on a ground out by Ronnier Mustelier and then scored on a single by Jovan Rosa.

Trailing 4-1, the Algodoneros cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Michael Choice hit an RBI double, scoring Missael Rivera.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Olmecas later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Santos hit an RBI double and then scored on an error to secure the victory.

Tabasco right-hander Marco Carrillo (3-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yohan Flande (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and eight hits over three innings.

In the losing effort, Laguna got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Choice doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Tabasco improved to 3-1 against Laguna this season.