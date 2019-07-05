Reyes, Kunz and Deveaux lead AZL Angels in win

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Reyes had four hits, while Justin Kunz and Trent Deveaux had four and three, respectively, as the AZL Angels beat the AZL Reds 15-7 on Saturday.

Reyes doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two. Kunz homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

AZL Angels scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run home run by Cristian Gomez.

Julio Goff (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Reds starter Ian Koch (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AZL Angels hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

Debby Santana homered and singled, driving in four runs for the AZL Reds. Wendell Marrero singled three times.