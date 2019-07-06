Martina, Emiliani lead the way for GCL Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Junior Martina was a double short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the GCL Nationals defeated the GCL Marlins 6-3 on Saturday.

Leandro Emiliani doubled and singled for GCL Nationals.

GCL Marlins cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth after Nasim Nunez scored on an error and Zachary Owings hit a two-run single.

The GCL Nationals extended their lead in the sixth inning when Viandel Pena scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The GCL Nationals tacked on another run in the seventh when Martina hit a solo home run.

Mason Denaburg (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Marlins starter Miguel De Los Santos (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.