Morel’s double leads DSL Cubs1 to 11-0 win over DSL Indians

, (AP) -- Rafael Morel hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Cubs1 to an 11-0 win over the DSL Indians on Saturday.

The double by Morel started the scoring in a six-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Juan Mora hit an RBI single.

The DSL Cubs1 later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Andricson Salvador (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while DSL Indians starter Albert Breton (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Cubs1 took advantage of some erratic DSL Indians pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

The DSL Indians were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the DSL Cubs1's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.