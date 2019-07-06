Sweet, Rosa lead West Virginia to 4-1 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Joseph Rosa singled three times, and Devin Sweet struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the West Virginia Power beat the Lexington Legends 4-1 on Saturday.

Sweet (4-4) allowed one run and six hits to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, West Virginia extended its lead when Mike Salvatore drew a bases-loaded walk and Julio Rodriguez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

After West Virginia added a run in the seventh on a single by Rosa, the Legends cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Reed Rohlman hit an RBI double, driving in Freddy Fermin.

Charlie Neuweiler (3-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

For the Legends, Rohlman doubled twice and singled.