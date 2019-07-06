Mottice hits walk-off single in eighth, Greensboro beats Lakewood 2-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Mottice hit a walk-off single with one out in the eighth inning, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws 2-1 on Saturday.

Zack Kone scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Grasshoppers tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Mason Martin hit a solo home run.

Reliever Will Gardner (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out two over three scoreless innings. Mark Potter (0-4) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Greensboro improved to 16-6 against Lakewood this season.