Potts’ homer leads Amarillo to 9-7 win over Frisco

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Hudson Potts hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 9-7 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday.

The home run by Potts, part of a three-run inning, gave the Sod Poodles a 7-6 lead before Buddy Reed hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Sod Poodles tacked on another run in the eighth when Owen Miller scored on an error.

Frisco saw its comeback attempt come up short after Preston Beck hit an RBI double, bringing home Charles Leblanc in the ninth inning to cut the Amarillo lead to 9-7.

Jean Cosme (1-1) got the win in relief while Walker Weickel (4-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Brendon Davis homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the RoughRiders. Leody Taveras doubled and singled, driving in two runs.