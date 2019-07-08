Selmo’s homer leads GCL Cardinals to 4-1 win over GCL Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jean Selmo hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the GCL Cardinals to a 4-1 win over the GCL Marlins on Monday.

The home run by Selmo scored Freddy De Jesus and Zade Richardson to give the GCL Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

The GCL Marlins cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ronal Reynoso hit a solo home run.

The GCL Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth when Francisco Hernandez hit a solo home run.

GCL Cardinals right-hander Ludwin Jimenez (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yeremin Lara (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over four innings.