Decolati’s homer leads Asheville to 9-4 win over Greenville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Niko Decolati hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 9-4 win over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday.

The home run by Decolati, part of a three-run inning, gave the Tourists a 2-0 lead before LeeMarcus Boyd hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Asheville added a run in the third on a single by Coco Montes, the Drive cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Everlouis Lozada scored on an error.

Montes doubled twice and singled, driving home four runs for Asheville.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Asheville right-hander Ryan Feltner (5-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Scherff (3-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Grant Williams doubled and singled for the Drive.

Asheville improved to 3-1 against Greenville this season.