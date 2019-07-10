Peterson leads Lakeland to 2-1 win over Bradenton

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Cole Peterson had four hits as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Bradenton Marauders 2-1 on Wednesday.

Lakeland started the scoring in the first inning when Nick Ames hit an RBI single and Dylan Rosa hit a sacrifice fly.

Bradenton answered in the top of the next frame when Lolo Sanchez hit an RBI double, driving in Raul Hernandez to cut the deficit to one.

Michael Bienlien (1-0) got the win in relief while Bradenton starter Aaron Shortridge (3-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.