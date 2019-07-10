Franco’s run leads Charlotte to 2-1 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Wander Franco scored on a forceout in the first inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 2-1 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Wednesday.

Franco scored on the play to give the Stone Crabs a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Ronaldo Hernandez and then went to third on a single by Hernandez.

After Charlotte added a run in the fifth on a single by Michael Smith, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Drew Lugbauer hit a solo home run.

Tommy Romero (8-2) got the win in relief while Florida starter Nolan Kingham (4-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game.