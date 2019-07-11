Lazar leads Wisconsin to 1-0 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Max Lazar allowed just four hits over five innings, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the Dayton Dragons in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Lazar (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Connor McVey advanced on singles by Korry Howell and Jesus Lujano, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Yeison Coca.

Jhon De Jesus (2-8) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out three in the Midwest League game.

For the Dragons, Jay Schuyler singled three times. Dayton was held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Wisconsin staff recorded its 10th shutout of the year.