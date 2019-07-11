Hudson Valley beats Staten Island 6-5

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- K.V. Edwards scored on an error, Garrett Hiott scored on an error and Greg Jones scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 6-5 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Thursday.

The play, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Cristhian Pedroza hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Renegades tacked on another run in the fifth when Jones scored on a wild pitch.

Staten Island saw its comeback attempt come up short after Evan Alexander scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Hudson Valley lead to 6-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Evan McKendry (2-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Staten Island starter Nick Ernst (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.