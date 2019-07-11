11 years later, Roger & Rafa renew their Wimbledon rivalry

FILE - In this Sunday, July 6, 2008 file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal right, stands with the winners trophy next to Switzerland's Roger Federer after the men's singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon. After going more than 1½ years without playing each other anywhere, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be meeting at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament when they face off in Wimbledon's semifinals. AP Photo

The latest installment in the Roger vs. Rafa rivalry at Wimbledon is coming to Centre Court.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other in the semifinals Friday, their first meeting at the All England Club since their classic 2008 final.

Nadal won that match 9-7 in the fifth set.

Federer beat Nadal in the Grand Slam tournament's previous two finals.

Federer is an eight-time Wimbledon champion, while Nadal has won two titles at the All England Club.

In Friday's first match at Centre Court, defending champion Novak Djokovic faces Roberto Bautista Agut, a Spaniard playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal.