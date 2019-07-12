Smith, Knight lift New Hampshire over Hartford 4-2

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Kevin Smith homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 4-2 on Friday.

Nash Knight doubled and singled for New Hampshire.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the second inning when Riley Adams hit a solo home run and Smith hit a two-run home run.

After Hartford scored a run in the second on a home run by Alan Trejo, the Yard Goats cut into the deficit in the third inning when Colton Welker scored on a wild pitch.

The Fisher Cats tacked on another run in the fourth when Smith hit a solo home run.

New Hampshire right-hander Yennsy Diaz (8-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jack Wynkoop (6-10) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over seven innings.

Despite the loss, Hartford is 14-7 against New Hampshire this season.