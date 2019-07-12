Garcia leads Trenton to 3-0 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Rony Garcia allowed just four hits over eight innings, leading the Trenton Thunder over the Reading Fightin Phils in a 3-0 win on Friday.

Garcia (2-7) struck out eight to get the win.

In the first inning, Trenton took a 1-0 lead on a single by Chris Gittens that scored Kyle Holder. The Thunder scored again in the fourth when Matt Lipka hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

David Parkinson (6-6) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out five in the Eastern League game.

The Fightin Phils were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.