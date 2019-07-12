Torres and Duncan shut out Winston-Salem, Fayetteville wins 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jojanse Torres and Tanner Duncan combined for a shutout as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 4-0 on Friday.

Torres (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked four while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Zach Lewis (5-4) went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

In the bottom of the first, Fayetteville took the lead on a forceout that scored Jeremy Pena. The Woodpeckers then added two runs in the second and a run in the fourth. In the second, Pena hit a two-run double, while Ross Adolph hit an RBI triple in the fourth.

Pena tripled and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dash were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.