Marinconz, Daily lift Hagerstown over Lakewood 4-2

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Kyle Marinconz tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 4-2 on Friday.

Cole Daily singled three times with two RBIs for Hagerstown.

Lakewood started the scoring in the first inning when Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run home run.

After Hagerstown scored a run in the second when Marinconz scored on a groundout, the Suns took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Daily and Jackson Cluff both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Suns tacked on another run in the sixth when Daily hit an RBI single, driving in Marinconz.

Hagerstown right-hander Jake Irvin (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tyler McKay (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.