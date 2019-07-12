Garcia’s single leads DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to 3-2 win over DSL Cubs1

, (AP) -- Jeans Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to a 3-2 win over the DSL Cubs1 on Friday. The DSL Cubs1 saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Bladimir De La Rosa scored on the play to give the Dodgers Shoemaker a 1-0 lead after he reached base on an error and advanced to second on an error.

After DSL Dodgers Shoemaker added two runs, the DSL Cubs1 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Juan Mora scored on a groundout.

The DSL Cubs1 saw their comeback attempt come up short after Josue Fernandez hit an RBI double, driving in Elias Fabian in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker lead to 3-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Juan De la Cruz (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while DSL Cubs1 starter Andricson Salvador (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Cubs1, Rafael Morel tripled and singled. Jonathan Rodriguez doubled and singled.